First National Bank Sioux Falls Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First National Bank Sioux Falls trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $490.17. 1,093,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,269. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

