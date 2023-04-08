First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00. Approximately 348,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 493,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

