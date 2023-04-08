Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 5.1 %

Fluence Energy stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $310.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens AG bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,254,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after buying an additional 938,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth about $20,097,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

