Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,734 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,591 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,634. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

