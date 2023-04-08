Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 23 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,892,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $493.79. 965,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,927. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.97 and a 200 day moving average of $451.28. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

