Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives C$201.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$205.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$207.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$188.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$183.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$151.08 and a 12-month high of C$213.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 27.55 and a quick ratio of 23.26.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

About Franco-Nevada

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.