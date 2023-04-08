Frax Share (FXS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $650.85 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Frax Share has a market cap of $650.85 million and approximately $25.41 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for about $9.13 or 0.00032565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,261,356 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

