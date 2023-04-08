GensoKishi Metaverse Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $236.61 million and $1.55 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

