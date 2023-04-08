Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Cut by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.28. The company had a trading volume of 859,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

