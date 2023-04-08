Giuseppe Ciaramella Sells 1,918 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

