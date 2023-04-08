GogolCoin (GOL) Price Hits $0.0528 on Top Exchanges

GogolCoin (GOL) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, GogolCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One GogolCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. GogolCoin has a market capitalization of $67.90 million and approximately $43,715.91 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GogolCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.00338389 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GogolCoin Profile

GogolCoin was first traded on March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io. The official message board for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io/blog. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GogolCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GogolCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GogolCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GogolCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GogolCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GogolCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.