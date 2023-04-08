Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) PT Set at $0.77 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a $0.77 target price on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUMN. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Minerals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.
