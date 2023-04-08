Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) PT Set at $0.77 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a $0.77 target price on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUMN. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Minerals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

About Golden Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

