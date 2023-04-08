Goldfinch Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002161 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $28.83 million and approximately $255,626.27 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,563,700 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

