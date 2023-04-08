Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.
