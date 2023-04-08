Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,430 ($17.76) and last traded at GBX 1,395 ($17.32). 4,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,380 ($17.14).

Gresham House Strategic Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,395 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,395. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.35 million and a PE ratio of 2.92.

Gresham House Strategic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.