Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Achieves $6.66 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and $846,508.45 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,945.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00322097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.49 or 0.00567147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00072839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00442589 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003563 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

