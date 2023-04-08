Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Trading Down 2.2%

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 135,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 504,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUPV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Grupo Supervielle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

See Also

