Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Trading Down 2.2%

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 135,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 504,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SUPV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Grupo Supervielle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Grupo Supervielle Stock Down 2.2 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Grupo Supervielle Company Profile
Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.
See Also
