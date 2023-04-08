Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.82. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 242.65% and a negative net margin of 145.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

