Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) vs. Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Head to Head Survey

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Histogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Histogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Histogen alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Histogen and Harmony Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $3.77 million 1.28 -$10.62 million ($3.37) -0.34 Harmony Biosciences $437.86 million 4.15 $181.47 million $2.97 10.27

Profitability

Harmony Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Histogen. Histogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Histogen and Harmony Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen -294.75% -68.79% -47.37% Harmony Biosciences 41.44% 59.57% 31.47%

Volatility & Risk

Histogen has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Biosciences has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Histogen and Harmony Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmony Biosciences 0 1 8 0 2.89

Harmony Biosciences has a consensus target price of $61.89, indicating a potential upside of 102.91%. Given Harmony Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harmony Biosciences is more favorable than Histogen.

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats Histogen on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Histogen

(Get Rating)

Histogen, Inc. engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses on Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J. Mento and Gail K. Naughton on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.