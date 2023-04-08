Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.55 and last traded at C$9.54. 9,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 28,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.52.

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.40.

About Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF

Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.

