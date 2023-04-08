Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.66 and last traded at C$13.65. Approximately 10,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 40,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.39.

Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.

