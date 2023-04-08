Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.25.
Shares of HSKA opened at $117.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 6.70. Heska has a one year low of $57.83 and a one year high of $148.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85.
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
