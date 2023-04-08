Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.25.

Shares of HSKA opened at $117.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 6.70. Heska has a one year low of $57.83 and a one year high of $148.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,566,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heska by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Heska by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Heska by 47.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,948,000 after buying an additional 108,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heska by 14.7% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 252,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after buying an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

