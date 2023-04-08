High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Shares Up 3.1%

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 89,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 205,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

High Tide Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. Equities analysts expect that High Tide Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of High Tide

High Tide Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in High Tide in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in High Tide by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in High Tide by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

