High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Shares Up 3.1%

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 89,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 205,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
High Tide Trading Up 3.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. Equities analysts expect that High Tide Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of High Tide
High Tide Company Profile
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on High Tide (HITI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.