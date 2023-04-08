HKD.com DAO Trading 93.8% Higher This Week (HDAO)

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One HKD.com DAO token can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00003083 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HKD.com DAO has traded up 93.8% against the US dollar. HKD.com DAO has a market cap of $895.59 million and $49,268.57 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001251 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.00338389 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.
About HKD.com DAO
HKD.com DAO’s launch date was February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. HKD.com DAO’s official website is www.hkd.com/dao. The official message board for HKD.com DAO is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing.
Buying and Selling HKD.com DAO
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using US dollars.
