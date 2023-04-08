Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Tops $1.71 on Top Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $85.72 million and $15.57 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00006120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.73541284 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $16,093,743.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

