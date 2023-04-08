Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $10.34

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $10.34 or 0.00037018 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $140.14 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00137508 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00055840 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,556,769 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

