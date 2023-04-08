Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also

