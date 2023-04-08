Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Acquires £150.70 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 685 ($8.51) per share, with a total value of £150.70 ($187.16).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Andrew Livingston purchased 23,536 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.37) per share, with a total value of £158,632.64 ($197,010.23).

On Friday, March 17th, Andrew Livingston purchased 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.45) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($185.79).

On Monday, February 20th, Andrew Livingston purchased 20 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 723 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £144.60 ($179.58).

On Thursday, January 19th, Andrew Livingston purchased 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 691 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £152.02 ($188.80).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 652.60 ($8.10) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 472.20 ($5.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 791.60 ($9.83). The stock has a market cap of £3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,004.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 699.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 617.48.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,230.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.88) to GBX 800 ($9.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($10.80) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 762.50 ($9.47).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

