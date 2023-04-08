Human Investing LLC Has $772,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Human Investing LLC cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 227,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,832.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

CL opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.