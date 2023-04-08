Human Investing LLC Sells 94,449 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,449 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 114,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.23.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

