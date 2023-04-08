Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,919.55

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for $27,938.27 or 1.00119814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $3,919.55 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

