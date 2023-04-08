Huobi Token Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.58 or 0.00012822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $580.93 million and $11.24 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.

After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform. .”

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

