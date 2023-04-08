ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. ICON has a market cap of $310.16 million and approximately $108.21 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 953,778,258 coins and its circulating supply is 953,777,656 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 953,748,813.5229915 with 953,748,587.3457577 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.35049098 USD and is down -7.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $178,948,784.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

