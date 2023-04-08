IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.44.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 4.7 %

IGMS stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.22. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after buying an additional 415,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 368,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

