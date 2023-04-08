IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$49.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
IGM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
IGM Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$39.90 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$33.45 and a 12-month high of C$44.20. The company has a market cap of C$9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.13.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
