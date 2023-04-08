Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

INFI opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $13.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,711.11% and a negative return on equity of 956.26%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 890,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 48,795 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

