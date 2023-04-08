InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target Raised to $25.00

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $8.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IFRX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of InflaRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InflaRx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx Stock Down 9.8 %

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $243.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in InflaRx by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in InflaRx by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in InflaRx by 7,966.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in InflaRx by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.