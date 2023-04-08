Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.17

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.17 and traded as low as C$3.43. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.46, with a volume of 107,613 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.58.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.