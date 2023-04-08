Insider Buying: Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CFO Buys $56,100.00 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,509.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bryan Giraudo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Bryan Giraudo bought 50,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $103.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOSS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

