Insider Buying: Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CEO Purchases $840,000.00 in Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,956,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,722.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Skillz Trading Up 23.7 %

NYSE SKLZ opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $285.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillz

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Skillz

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

