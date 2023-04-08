Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $117,450.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $78.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Cowen dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

