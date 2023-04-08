Insider Selling: Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW) Insider Sells £192,340 in Stock

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) insider Harold Michael Clunie Cunningham sold 118,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.02), for a total value of £192,340 ($238,872.33).

Helios Underwriting Price Performance

Shares of LON HUW opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.02) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.65 million, a PE ratio of -8,125.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 157.80. Helios Underwriting plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.48).

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Syndicate Participation, Investment Management, and Other Corporate Activities. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

