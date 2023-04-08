Insider Selling: Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Sells $37,438.29 in Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jonathan Corr also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 5th, Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $35,709.44.
Paycor HCM Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $24.30 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37.
PYCR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.
Paycor HCM Company Profile
Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.
