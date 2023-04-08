Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pinterest Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE PINS opened at $28.25 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

