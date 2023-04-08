Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $327,345.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,223,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total transaction of $325,035.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $336,750.00.

NYSE:RMD opened at $221.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $253.67.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,477,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ResMed by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,853,000 after purchasing an additional 282,613 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in ResMed by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in ResMed by 2,341.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 211,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after acquiring an additional 199,805 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

