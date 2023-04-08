Insider Selling: TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) CFO Sells $89,163.22 in Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) CFO Craig Shesky sold 125,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $89,163.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 768,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,420.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TMC the metals Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMC opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. TMC the metals company Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TMC the metals by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in TMC the metals by 442.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TMC the metals by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TMC the metals by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 62,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,894,500,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.