INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.66 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.15). 28,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 605,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.16).

INSPECS Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £94.04 million, a PE ratio of -3,083.33 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.44.

INSPECS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames, as well as lens products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Ivana Helsinki, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Day Birger, Liberty London, Henri Lloyd, Et Mikkelsen, Caterpillar, and BOTANIQ brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for INSPECS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSPECS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.