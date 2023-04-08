INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.66 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.15). 28,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 605,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.16).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £94.04 million, a PE ratio of -3,083.33 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.44.
INSPECS Group Company Profile
INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames, as well as lens products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Ivana Helsinki, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Day Birger, Liberty London, Henri Lloyd, Et Mikkelsen, Caterpillar, and BOTANIQ brand names.
