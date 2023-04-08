Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Trading Down 6.3%

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Down 6.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

