Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Trading Down 7%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) shares fell 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 113,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 116,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Integrated Media Technology Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

Institutional Trading of Integrated Media Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

Featured Stories

