Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. 28,551,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,799,596. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

